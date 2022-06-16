.

By Dennis Agbo

Igbo leader and Elder statesman, Chief Jim Nwobodo has given a pass mark to the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as his running mate in the next year’s presidential election.

Nwobodo said that Okowa was a perfect and double barrel choice as an Igbo man by ethnicity and a South- southerner by geopolitical zone.

In a statement he made available to Vanguard, Nwobodo said that by the choice of Okowa, Atiku Abubakar has shown his consideration for the Igbo.

His statement reads: “Atiku’s choice of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice presidential candidate is a demonstration of his commitment to fairness, equity, and justice.

“Ifeanyi Okowa is an Igbo man by ethnicity, and geo-politically, he is from South-South. Ifeanyi Okowa represents two very strong and big regions of South- East and South-South in Atiku’s Presidency.

“The name Ifeanyi is an undiluted Igbo name, so my message to Igbos worldwide is to rally round one of their own, all the way to victory. Congratulations to our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa. Congratulations to our Vice-Presidential Candidate, Dr. Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.”