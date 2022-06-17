St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Chairman of Thisday/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the passing of his mother, Madam Margaret Obaigbena.

The matriarch of the Obaigbena family, who is survived by five children reportedly died on Thursday night at a London hospital. She was 88.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, Okowa condoled with the Owa Royal family and the entire Owa-Oyibu community on the passing of the renowned nurse.

He said that the deceased was a great mother and an accomplished Nigerian, who dedicated her life to the service of mankind through her profession and philanthropy.

He urged the media mogul and the family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of sublime accomplishments and impacted society.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I mourn the exit of the matriarch of Obaigbena Royal family of Owa Kingdom.

“The news of the passing of Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena came to me last night as a shock, especially when my nomination as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had just been announced.

“We know that death is the ultimate end of all mortals; I, therefore, encourage the children of mama and all who mourn her demise to be encouraged by the good legacies she left behind.

“She impacted society very well as a young woman, who studied nursing and rose to become the Chief Nursing Officer of the defunct Bendel State Government and later Delta State Government.

“It is my prayer that God will grant her soul eternal repose and grant the family she left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,” Okowa stated.

