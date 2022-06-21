The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has described the Choice of Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as a blessing to southerners.

Oritsewinor who reacted to the defection of the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe from PDP said Orubebe is not a grassroots politician and his defection has no effect on the PDP.

He said the PDP as a party is built on equity and fairness, unlike other political parties.

According to Oritsewinor, The choice of Okowa as Running mate to Atiku will give the PDP millions of votes considering his personality.

“The achievements recorded by Okowa as Chairman, Commissioner, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Senator, and Governor are enough to give PDP millions of votes.

Atiku made the right choice by picking him as his running mate considering his impact in South-South and South East.

The choice of Okowa will end up uniting the party more because Okowa is not just a smart politician but a gentle politician who is not proud and he sees everyone as equal.

The few people planning of living the party should have a rethink and join in rescuing our country from hardship.

“We must be United to win the 2023 general election.

“I know we all have differences but the time for us to come together is now.

“The country needs us as people and as a party for the rescue mission,” he said.