John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa as an asset to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Atiku said this in a letter he made public in Abuja, on Sunday.

He explained that his decision to pick the former Senator and current Delta State Governor was done with a clear understanding of the kind of leaders Nigeria needs to attain its full potentials.

Atiku said, “The first most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy must make is the choice of a running mate.

“The office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

“That is why that in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.

“In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.“

Atiku, who is himself a former Vice President of Nigeria further said, “The Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common.

“He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a Senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Ifeanyi and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of asset to our campaign. In the months ahead to the general election, together with other great leaders of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, with your esteemed support, we shall work very hard to ensure convincing victory for our party.

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins.

“The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.“

The PDP Presidential candidate has on Thursday last week unveiled Okowa as his running mate after considering a list three persons whom he described as all eminently qualified for the job.