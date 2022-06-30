Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The battle of supremacy between the Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor and Senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha got messier on Thursday following indications of a sharp division in the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

The APC had on Thursday upheld the MacDonald Ebere led State Executive Committee in Imo state. The Ebere committee is loyal to Gov. Uzodinma.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yakubu Ajaka told journalists after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party that the June 15 letter earlier written by the Deputy Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter which recognized the leadership of Hon. Dan Nwafor was scripted in error.

Ajaka said; “The National Working Committee NWC just finished a meeting now and in their decision rescind that letter.“So the status quo in Imo remains that the MacDonald Ebere led state Committee remains the substantive Chairman of the party in Imo state.“There is no change of leadership, so what happened was just a mere mistake. The Supreme Court judgement was very clear, the current executive of MacDonald was a product of Congress.“The Congress that produced Nwafor’s group has just elapsed by decision of NEC in 2022. So the current Exco there now is the only recognized leadership in Imo. This is the decision of the NWC today”. When asked why the National Secretary was not in the meeting, Ajaka said that the Deputy Secretary who signed was present at the NWC meeting.

A June 15, 2022 letter signed by the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore had gone viral two days ago.

The letter addressed to Daniel Nwafor as the “State Chairman”, reads; “I write to convey the decision of the leadership of the Party to comply with the Supreme Court judgement on the case between APC VL Evan Enwerem & 2 Others (SC/CV/884/2020) which ordered for the reinstatement of Daniel Nwafor state led Executives of the Party in Imo State

“You are by this development directed to take possession of the Party Secretariat and as well take charge of all Party activities in the State as the Chairman until the expiration of your tenure on 31st July, 2022

“While congratulating you, please accept the assurances of my highest regards”.

Another letter dated June 28 and signed by the National Vice Chairman (South East), Ijeomah Arodiogbu, urged the State Chairman, Ebere Macdonald, “to disregard in its entirety the letter referenced, written and purportedly signed by Engr. Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the APC”

Part of the letter reads; “that no such matter relating to the leadership of the Imo State APC, or the reinstatement of the previous State executives, was raised during any National Working Committee (NWC), meeting for discussion and no agreement reached to warrant such unconstitutional action by Engr Omisore.

“That in this instance no such notice was brought to the attention of the NWC. It is hence believed that Chief Omisore would deliberately dare to disregard such an important provision in the Constitution of our great party. And If he did, he did such on his own accord”.