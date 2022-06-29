The Wolverhampton University, United Kingdom, through the university’s Centre for African Entrepreneurship and Leadership (CAEL), has invited notable Nigerians to its leadership conference.

The international conference is the 2nd Global Annual Meeting of the Forum of Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) and will focus on African entrepreneurship.

Among dignitaries to grace the international conference are the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, and Chairman of Council National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Peter Okebukola.

While Okebukola will be delivering the keynote address, Ogunsan will be formally welcomed as a member of the Advisory Board of CAEL.

Recall that the university had, earlier this year, appointed Ogunsan and some others on the advisory board of CAEL.

In a press statement issued by the school authorities recently, “The University of Wolverhampton’s Springfield Campus is all set to put the spotlight on governance and entrepreneurship in African universities by hosting a major international conference.

“The University’s Centre for African Entrepreneurship and Leadership (CAEL), supported by the University’s Business School and Private Organisations, is hosting the 2nd Global Annual Meeting of the Forum of Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) at the recently opened School of Architecture and Built Environment in Wolverhampton – the former brewery which has become an important brownfield regeneration site.

Part of the CAEL innovation and knowledge exchange series, the Forum is a platform that brings together the key Higher Education stakeholders, including leading African universities, academia, business, government and the third sector to debate and provide solutions to the capacity gaps facing Africa’s Higher Education sector in the 21st Century.”

According to the Director of CAEL and FIAU convener, Paschal Anosike, “CAEL has been at the forefront of working closely with Africa’s key higher education stakeholders including funders to support a cohort of African universities to transition into entrepreneurial entities. Under our newly launched pan-African knowledge exchange platform: Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU), we are building upon our on-going work with these stakeholders to host this important meeting bringing together some of Africa’s leading minds in academia, business, government and the third sector as well as global ecosystem players – all with a keen interest in supporting African universities to transition into entrepreneurial entities post COVID-19.”

The event will feature many speakers from across the world, including Her Excellency, Professor Sarah Anyang Agbor – former African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation; His Excellency, Ambassador Albert Muchanga – AU Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Mining; Colin Sirett – former Head of Research and Technology Airbus UK; Professor Olusola Bandele Oyewole – Secretary General of the Association of African Universities (AAU); and Professor Pervaiz Ahmed, Director Institute of Global Strategy and Competitiveness, Sunway University, Malaysia.

Others to be officially welcomed to Advisory Board of CAEL include Mr Urum Kalu (UK) Eke – former Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc; Klaus Schneider — Executive Partner at Schneider and Schaffer, Germany. Following the event, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, The Right Worshipful, Sandra Samuels (OBE) will host delegates to an invite-only Mayoral Luncheon at the Wolverhampton Civic Centre Parlour, United Kingdom.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and will feature many speakers from across the world.