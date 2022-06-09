Okadaman kills pedestrian in Lagos; mob beats him comatose, sets colleagues' bikes ablaze

A screengrab from a video of the burning motorbikes.

By Esther Onyegbula

Pandemonium broke out on Thursday morning in the Jakande Estate/Isheri area of Lagos State, following the death of a pedestrian knocked down by a commercial motorcycle operator, alias okadaman.

Vanguard learned that the motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit the pedestrian, who fell and died on the spot.

However, trouble started when onlookers pounced on the motorcyclist and beat him to stupor.

But for the swift arrival of policemen, who intervened, rescued and took him to the hospital, he would have been lynched by the irate mob.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said policemen arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from being lynched.

And they immediately took him to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian.

Before the Policemen came back to the scene, the angry mob had set motorcycles ablaze. They apparently seized the offending okadaman’s colleagues’ motorbikes, and set them ablaze.

According to Hundeyin, “The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms.

“Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with by the law. Meanwhile, officers are on the ground and normalcy has returned to the area.”