.

By Biodun Busari

Lagos State Police Command will today arraign 13 commercial motorcycle riders and 1 passenger arrested yesterday along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Ikeja local government area.

Lagos State Taskforce confiscated 76 motorcycles popularly called ‘okada’ and arrested 13 commercial motorcycle riders and 1 passenger on Wednesday along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Ikeja local government area.

The security operatives arrested the offenders during the enforcement of the directives of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu that commercial motorcycles should not operate in six LGAs namely: Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

Eons Intelligence, a risk consulting, security outfit and intelligence gathering organization disclosed this on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had earlier said yesterday that the Command on Wednesday seized 140 motorcycles and arrested 16 passengers and riders as enforcement of the prohibition on the operation of okada riders in the state began.

He said 94 of the motorcycles were impounded by the police, while others were seized by men of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency.

Meanwhile, Eons Intelligence tweeted, “Lagos State Taskforce impounded 76 motorcycles and arrested 13 Okada riders, and 1 passenger yesterday along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and Ikeja LGA. Suspects will be charged to court today as the enforcement continues.”

Sanwo-Olu had on May 10, 2021, revisited the 2012 Lagos Traffic Law guiding the Okada operations, following agitation raised by a traditional ruler in the Lekki area, Oniru of IruLand, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, and residents on the urgent need to avert security breach in the area and by extension, the state.

The Lagos monarch made the call after a 37-year-old sound Engineer, Sunday- David Umoh, was mobbed and burnt by irate Okada riders at Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 Residents Association, LERA on Thursday, 12th May 2022.