By Dennis Agbo



The Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic Ohodo, Enugu State, Chief Silva Ameh has disclosed that the newly established polytechnic is modeled to achieve excellence in entrepreneurship and engineering technology studies.



Aneh said that the promoters of the polytechnic want to copy the Nnamdi Azikwe initiative to model the University of Nigeria Nsukka to the America style of education other than the British model as were established in Ibadan, Ghana and Sierra Leone.



The chairman said that the reason for a paradigm shift was bcause of the present need for functional education that could resolve the problem of unemployment in the country and make the Polytechnic’s graduates set up enterprises for themselves.



Ameh made the disclosure, on Wednesday, during the council’s maiden visit to the Polytechnic’s host community in Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state.



“The Ohodo Polytechnic will therefore come out with a curriculum that will develop the business attributes, technological and Engineering acumen and culture of the hardworking and highly entrepreneurial people of the South Religion of Nigeria. We intend to mount largely Technological and cutting edge courses,” Ameh disclosed.



He stated that the visit of the council members signified the official take off of the polytechnic that was established by the federal government in 2021, noting that the institution will not be run by the federal government alone, but in partnership with the host community.



“Our curriculum will be practically oriented, technology that will be interested in entrepreneurship. Our polytechnic will be different from others. We will queue behind what Zik did in UNN by offering courses that will be relevant for the society and by the time we have established Ohodo polytechnic, it will become an engineering hub in Nigeria,” Ameh said.



The Ohodo host community through its different representatives asked for accommodation of members of the community in the institution’s workforce, entry admissions and pledged to provide security for the institution.



The Chairman of Igbo Etiti local government council, Mr. Ikenna Nwodo assures the management of the institution that the council will give whatever the school needs to ensure the success of the new polytechnic.

