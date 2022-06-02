By Adesina Wahab

Miss Deborah Ogunbolu of Child of Promise School has emerged the winner of this year’s Tasty Fried Chicken (TFC) Spelling Bee competition annually organised in honour and memory of the former Executive Director of the leading brand, Olubunmi Omotayo Adedayo.

Adeboayo pioneered the first edition of the spelling completion and in whose memory, the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, was established.

Ogunbolu clinched the N250,000 scholarship star prize, a laptop, a printer for her school and meal vouchers for both the teachers and pupils, after outperforming other students from the 40 schools which participated in this year’s edition of the competition.

Other winners included Izuchukwu Ogbonnaya of Mac Patra Nursery & Primary School and Gideon from Pacelli School for the Blind, who respectively won a scholarship sum of N150,000, a notepad and meal vouchers, and a scholarship sum of N100,000, a notepad and meal vouchers for teachers and pupils.

Speaking on the development, TFC Chairman, Mr Adekunle Adedayo and his wife, who doubles as the Group Managing Director of the company, Mrs Olayinka Adedayo, expressed excitement on how well the spelling completion had fared all these years.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Mrs Adebayo stated that the TFC Spelling Bee competition was a platform geared toward Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities, as well as to cater for and promote learning through entertainment.

She added that it helps participants improve their spelling skills, as well as develop usages that would help them face the world.

“This competition was started by our beloved Oluwabunmi Adedayo. It was started to encourage reading, improve vocabulary for the children, and we are happy that the turnout was quite impressive.”

Also speaking, the Head of Brands and Communication, Onyeka Ezeamama, reaffirmed the vision of the brand, while reiterating that TFC was committed to delivering quality, healthy and trusted meals to its teeming and loyal consumers and also holding to its doctrine of ensuring improvement in tbe quality education.

“Our goal and focus are to ensure we continue to strive for excellence by contributing our quota to sustainable development goal 4, and ensuring quality education.”

Speaking after her victory, the visibly elated Ogunbolu expressed her gratitude to Tastee Fried Chicken management for putting into their plans the Nigerian child’s future.