By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said his administration is deeply committed towards the realisation of the objectives of the founding fathers of the Oodu’a Investment Company Limited.

Abiodun, who stated this during the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Oodu’a Investment Company Limited, held in Lagos, said his administration would continue to support the objectives of the company, so as to ensure that both the economic and financial objectives of Oodu’a are realised.

He said: “We, in Ogun State, are deeply committed to the cause of Oodu’a and to what Oodu’a is established to achieve. We will continue to give the needed support so that the economic and financial objectives of the Oodu’a are realised.”