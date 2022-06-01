.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan has tasked Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the State to evolve a logical framework towards the smooth integration of the Demographic Dividend Policies into the State’s Medium Term Sectoral Strategy for better quality-service delivery.

Presenting a paper on “Integrating Demographic Dividends into the State’s Medium Term Sectoral Strategy (MTSS), at an engagement meeting for MDAs in Abeokuta, Mr. Olabimtan emphasised the need for MDAs to harness economic growth potentials for the prosperity of the people.

He said MDAs at all levels should integrate demographic dividend into programmes and policies of the government, noting that the thematic pillars of the demographic policy which includes health and wellbeing, economic empowerment, education among others were closely related to the ‘ISEYA’ mantra of the present administration, calling for its mainstreaming to achieve the desired result.

The Commissioner urged the MDAs to establish an effective Monitoring and Evaluation Unit for proper data collection, acknowledging the support of the United Nations Population Agency (UNFPA), for the production of a roadmap, a working document designed to strategically harvest the demographic dividends for economic advancement of the people.

In his presentation, titled: ” Harnessing Demographic Dividends in the State”, the Director of Planning in the Ministry, Mr. Olayemi Otunnuga noted that human population was growing at a geometric rate and it behooves on all stakeholders to plan and maximise the demographic opportunities for overall economic prosperity.

In their separate submissions, the Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, and his Hospital Management counterpart, Dr. Adegboyega Yusuff maintained that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government was working tirelessly to address some of the challenges associated with the different sectors of the economy.