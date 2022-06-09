A gender advocate and President, World Women Leading Change Nigeria, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has congratulated the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She also hailed the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as PDP presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi , Musa Kwankwaso and Prince Sadiq Addo Ibrahim who emerged as Labour Party, New Nigeria People’s Party, and YPP presidential candidates respectively.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, Ekwubiri said the beauty of democracy is that the will of the people prevails, noting that the candidates have been chosen by their various political parties to fly their flag at next year presidential election.

While urging them to put the people at the forefront in their policy directions, Ekwubiri tasked them also to ensure that the youths & Women of this country are given a pride of place not only during the campaign but in the office.

According to her, despite how good these candidates are, Nigeria will have only one president, urging them not to treat the welfare and development of the people with levity.

Ekwubiri, who recently returned into the country from Central African Republic where she hosted the 2022 Tongolo African Concert which had over 10,000 youths in attendance said these candidates have done well as governors of their states at one time or the other or the country’s vice president, stressing that their rich experiences is needed to navigate the country to safety at these trying times.

She therefore urged young Nigerians to make sure they contribute their quota in choosing the next president of the country who has what it takes to protect their future.

She reiterated the need for them to make their PVCs available in readiness to exercise and defend their franchise.

Tinubu is the latest to emerge candidate with his election on Wednesday in Abuja where he defeated other aspirants with a wide margin.