Anona community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo has installed the third and new Otu of Igarra, Aliu Suleiman Ogbodo, in line with its tradition.

At the event which took place on June 9, 2022, the entire community was in a joyous state.

Following his successful installation, he is now the chief custodian of the ancestral Opete of the Anona community.

Sons, daughters and well-wishers were hosted at a reception by the Otu of Igarra at the Anona Palace, Ugbogbo Quarters, Igarra.

The new king was born in January 1962 to the family of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ogbodo Onaivi Suleman. He won a scholarship from the Nigerian Ports Authority to study Cartography at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

He proceeded to Federal School of Survey in Oyo State where he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Geographic Information System (GIS). After his education, he secured employment at the Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos, as a Draughtsman in 1962.

He served meritoriously at the federal agency across departments and senior positions. He retired in 2017.

Before he emerged as the Otu, he contributed immensely to the development of the community.