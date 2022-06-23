By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

Odum Udi will be 50 next month. After enduring a difficult and slow start, he has become a champion for his people. Leaving primary school at 14 and finishing secondary school without a good result could have produced a deviant in the creeks.

But not Odum Udi. He trudged on into business and farming. Toil and faith in God, living and farming in the creeks, yielded dividends. A generous and caring man, unaffected by urban drift, Odum Udi developed into a local community organizer. As his business blossomed, the thirst for self-improvement led him to start studying again. He rewrote NECO in 2000.

His exceptional leadership abilities were identified fairly early by his political party. Governor Peter Odili appointed him the caretaker chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area in 2003. After a one-year stint as chairman, he gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt to study Management. But his people, amongst whom he lived, yearned for his leadership. In 2008, he was elected chairman of Abua/Odual LGA. In 2009, the tenacious man graduated from the University of Port Harcourt with a bachelor’s in management sciences.

A consummate community manager, Odum Udi forsook the city and lived and worked in the creeks. In 2011, he was re-elected executive chairman of the local government area. In recognition of his exemplary services, the state decorated him as the best-performing local government chairman in 2008-09.

Two-time award-winning executive chairman of Abua/Odual LGA and three-time decorated caretaker committee chairman, Odum Udi is a champion of community organizing. Hungry for self-improvement, he continued his studies. In 2012, he earned a postgraduate diploma in Management.

Odum Udi is a real-life story of obstacles, misfortunes, rigour, hard work and perseverance. The embodiment of philanthropy and conflict resolution. A politician who has kept faith with the local people, sharing their pains and joys. Odum is a practical politician, problem solver and team player. He has empathy and connects with everyday people. Odum has experience and capacity.

To bridge the disconnect between the elite and rural folks, Odum Udi will be an excellent fit as minister of the Federal Republic.