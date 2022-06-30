The House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, has lauded the nomination of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Delta State.

Obriki, in a statement on Thursday, issued by his media office, also congratulated Osanebi, describing him as best choice for the job.

“Our leader, Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State, has done well by nominating Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship candidate, for the 2023 governorship elections”.

Obriki noted that Osanebi is a square peg in a square hole, competent and qualified for the job, adding Omo-Agege and Osanebi joint governorship ticket is a win-win for Delta APC come 2023.

“Let me also commend our leader, Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State, for making a right choice in the person of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship candidate. Omo-Agege has once again proven an insight on what should be done to emancipate the people of Delta State, from the PDP’s bad government.”

” 2023, is the time to drain the swamp of corruption and indebtedness from Delta State. The Omo-Agege and APC government in Delta state, will reposition the state toward the direction of growth, human, economic and infrastructural development.”