Former Governor Peter Obi, was officially presented the certificate of return by the Labour Party as its official Presidential Candidate in the coming 2023 elections. Obi was handed the certificate by the leadership of the Party in Abuja, yesterday.

Presenting the certificate of return to Obi, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure, extolled the leadership qualities of Obi. He expressed confidence in Obi’s candidacy, saying that the party will not only coast to victory in the coming general elections, but will remain committed to the development of the nation.

“We are, today, making another major step towards the rescuing of our nation. The Labour Party, with all its members across the nation, is ready and committed to the dream. Our candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is the most qualified among the aspirants and he is very passionate about building a better Nigeria. I urge every Nigerian to support him for the good of our nation,” Abure said.

In his reaction, Obi restated his resolve to rescue the nation from further collapse, and set it on the path of development. While stating that the nation had painfully retrogressed in all fronts, he said he was not intimidated by the decay in the Nigerian society, as he will leverage on his visionary leadership experience to move the nation forward.

“This is another major landmark in our journey to the rescue of our nation. I encourage all Nigerians to live above their tribal, religious and ethnic differences and join me to save our nation. We have no other country but Nigeria, we will not let it collapse,” Obi said.

He thanked the leadership and members of the party who, he said, have remained supportive in the journey of saving the nation.