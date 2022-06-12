By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, told Nigerian youths that their tomorrow would never come if they continue to leave the affairs of the country in the hands of those ruining it.



Obasanjo, who spoke at ‘OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme’ held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, challenged the younger generation to take their rightful place in the affairs of the country as leaders of tomorrow.



The programme organised by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, was part of the activities marking the former president’s 85th birthday anniversary.



The Center distributed 85 tricycles worth N85 million to beneficiaries drawn from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.



Obasanjo said that despite many challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation, there were “opportunities galore” and urged the youths to roll up their sleeves and make the necessary contributions towards addressing the challenges bedevilling the nation.



“If the youths leave things to those who are messing it up, and who are saying they (youths) are the leaders of tomorrow, they will never have that tomorrow,” he said.



“The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country. Yes, things are not what they should be, but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, and make contributions to make things the way they should be.’’



“If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and who are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day.



“Thirdly, you must remember God has given you innate abilities to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit”, the elder statesman stated. The Chairperson of the Center, Dr. Bisi Kolapo, implored the youths to emulate Obasanjo’s passion and commitment to building “Nigeria of our dreams.”