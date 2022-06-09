.

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on all electorates in Nigeria to rally round the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and support his ambition to become the next President of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call yesterday after congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party for winning the ticket of the APC with a landslide at the just concluded APC convention.

Tinubu clinched the party’s ticket after polling 1,271 votes to beat Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who scored 235, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who had 152 votes, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who had 316 votes in the election which had some aspirants including Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole and others stepping down for the former governor of Lagos.

Obasa, who noted that the primary election had every feature of seriousness in a democratic setting, described the outcome of as well-deserved for Tinubu.

Describing the election as free and fair, the Speaker commended other aspirants in the exercise “for putting in a good fight. I also specially commend all those who took the last-minute decision to relinquish their aspiration in support of Tinubu, the father of modern Lagos.

“The outcome of this primary election is the result of hard work and the support of critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of this country who love Asiwaju. It is interesting and exciting how the exercise, which held under a peaceful atmosphere, ended.

This victory is not for Asiwaju alone. It is for our great party. It is for well-meaning Nigerians who aspire for a greater country,” Obasa said in a statement by his media office, while appreciating the delegates for their roles in Tinubu’s victory.

In the same vein, former Executive Director of Lagos International Tradefair Management Board, Lucy Ajayi, a member of APC Merger Committee and Member Of The Presidential advisory Committee On Prerogative in her congratulatory message to Asiwaju described the process that churned him out as the most democratic and transparent in the country.

“The democratic process that churned Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC flag bearer remains the most transparent in the Country.

“I call on other aspirants who contended with Asiwaju for the party’s ticket to show maturity and spirit of sportsmanship by rallying round ABAT to ensure eventual victory for APC in the 2023 general elections.”