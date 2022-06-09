.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday warned South East field officers against indulging in corruption, extortion, imposition of unapproved dues and taking advantage of female Corps members while carrying out their assignments to the nation.

The Corps handed down the warning during a two-day training workshop for Field officers of NYSC formations in the South East at the NYSC Office in Abakaliki.

In his keynote address, the Director General, NYSC, Brig Gen. Mohammed Fadah, who was represented by Emeka Ani, Deputy Director, NYSC, Area office, Enugu, advised that “Funds meant for inspection exercises should not be diverted for other uses by Zonal and Local Government Inspectors.

“As a corollary to the above, let me emphatically state that my administration would have zero tolerance for corruption, especially as it relates to extortion, imposition of unapproved dues and taking advantage of female corps members.

“Inspectors must live above board and desist from any actions that would taint the image of the scheme. Your attitude to work and general conduct must conform to ethical standards in all ramifications, reflecting honesty, loyalty, integrity and commitment.”

He called on Inspectors to “be abreast with and look out for the tactics employed by corps members and some employers to evade service and perpetrate acts inimical to the ideals of the Scheme.” adding that an ideal Inspector in the NYSC Scheme, should not only carry out routine on-the-spot inspection of the Corps, but also, “undertake supervision, monitoring, evaluation and provide periodic reports on activities of corps members to management.”

According to him, “the training is designed to provide participants with adequate knowledge of the Inspection principles and procedures of the scheme. It also aims to establish performance standards, sharpen and improve the appraisal skills of participants and engender self confidence in Inspectors in the course of performing their duties, hence the choice of the theme, “Effective and Efficient Inspection as a Panacea for Defective Corps Administration.

“It is therefore my sincere hope that this training will also afford participants the opportunity to interact with each other, exchange ideas and proffer solutions capable of enhancing the inspection process.”

On the guidelines for effective inspection, the Deputy Director listed some factors hampering effective monitoring of corps members to include:

inadequate fund and support for inspection, Poor knowledge of the NYSC Act, Conditions of Service and policies, disconnect and mismanagement of corps members with regard to their place of Primary Assignment, lack of seriousness on the part of some Inspectors and insecurity.

In a welcome address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Bamai Mercy added that “since the NYSC Area Office system was re-introduced into the Scheme’s operation, they have as one of their core mandates to inspect and monitor the activities of Corps members and the Officers at the Field and in-the course of doing that, there have been observed lapses in Corps administration by the Officers.

“Change is also said to be the only permanent phenomenon in life and as such the NYSC Field Officers are

expected to be abreast with the current operational changes in the Scheme, as they concern their duties. Hence the organization of this training is to address the lapses as well as equip them with the current operational changes for effective service delivery.

“To Course Participants, this is an opportunity of a life time. I therefore urge you to take it very seriously and participate actively to ensure you harness all the gains there in.

“The training programme has been carefully packaged and the papers are going to be presented by experienced Officers, it is hoped that at the end of the day, we all will be glad participating in it.

Wishing you all a very wonderful outing. Thank you and God bless.”