As Ebonyi NYSC swears in 233 females, 1104 males

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Tuesday called on Corps members to avoid using social media platforms to spread fake news, fuell hatred and other negative purposes that do not promote national development, unity and integration.

The Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General, Mk Fadah stated this during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘B’ stream I Corps members at the Headquarters of NYSC, Afikpo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

The DG who was represented by NYSC Ebonyi State Coordinator, Mrs. Bamai Mercy further urged the Corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

“You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.”

Declaring open the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course open, the Director-General of NYSC added that “the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

“It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after service. I, therefore, enjoin you to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities.”

The NYSC boss encouraged the Corps members to avail yourselves the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme of the Scheme.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.



“Let me also remind you to adhere strictly to the established safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so.”

He called on stakeholders to support “the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, which has reached an advanced stage of legislation as the development “will enhance the smooth operations of the Scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.”

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Hon. Elvis Ngene who was represented by Hon Justice Vincent Nwanchor assured the Corps members of the present administration’s support throughout their service year.

He called on them to be of good and worthy ambassadors of their respective States of origin as the future of Nigeria depended on the advancement of youths in different facets of human endeavour.

