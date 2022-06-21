By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig-Gen. Muhammad Fadah has caution youth corps members against partisan politics during service year, saying “it is an offence.”



Fadah gave the advice on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream l youth corps members posted to Kogi at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Asaya in Kabba Local Government Area.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Kogi, Mofoluwasho Williams, the director-general said “it is an offence for youth corps members to engage in partisan politics, especially during election.”

He said the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria have so much trust and confidence in youth corps members, hence their engagement as ad hoc staff during elections.

He added that “for Nigerians to continue to trust us, youth corps members must remain non-partisan at all times.”

He urged the NYSC members to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious characters or activities to appropriate authorities.

The director-general further urged them to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and avoid the use of social media for fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes.

He advised the youth corps members to deploy their energy and time for the promotion of national unity and development, and sustain high level of discipline and enthusiasm.