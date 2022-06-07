By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Cross River State chapter on Tuesday thronged the office of Comrade Godwin Nyiam, Director General Road Transport Regulatory Management Agency, TRAMA to declare support for his emergence as Deputy Governor on the APC platform in the 2023 election.

The NYCN State Chairman, Comrade Dan Obo in company of the Executive Council members and mammoth youths who stormed the office of Comrade Nyiam said the youths have often been left behind in the distribution of most political positions except being made ‘Youth Leaders’ of political organisations stating that the time has come for the youths to be given responsibilities as they form the bulk of the population of the state.

“There is dialogue and negotiations taking place in the two political parties in the state. The elders have taken the governorship slots. It is imperative that the position of Deputy Governor which we know you have the capacity and diligence to function in be given you and urge your party, the APC, to find you fit for that position and we assure you of the support of all of us.”

The NYCN Chairman declared that he was ready to defect from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, to work for the victory of the party should it select Comrade Nyiam as Deputy Governor for the 2023 election.

“I am a card carrying member of the PDP but my party is anti-youths and for that reason they will hear from us at the appropriate time”.

He reinstated the position of the youths in insisting that the “Back to South” agenda is actualised and with the APC picking a flag bearer from the south, the party has the support of the youths of the entire state.

“We join the Obong of Calabar and His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade as men of conscience in insisting on the return of governorship slot to the south and the youths of Cross River stand by that agenda”

He said the NYCN is carrying out sensitisation exercise to mobilise youths to register massively to ensure that they are able to make a difference in the 2023 election by voting for the candidates of their choice in the 2023 election.

“This engagement is for the young people of the state, both the living and the dead to assure you that we are very comfortable with you and would support the party massively if they choose you as deputy governor to run the 2023 election with the governorship candidate”.

Responding, Comrade Nyiam said he was overwhelmed with the visit and warm words of the youths and their gesture of honouring him and also finding him fit to be selected as deputy governor and called on the youths to liberate themselves from the shackles of oppression by rising up to demand for their due in the political spectrum.

“I see a future where we would be able to liberate ourselves from the shackles of political and economic backwardness; power is not given but taken and as young people we must take power and the time is now for us to act with one voice”.

He said it is the responsibility of the youths to salvage the state, a duty which is beyond party lines being the majority in the population of the state.

“I am surprised that the Youth Council Chairman who is a card carrying member of PDP is taking to me a card carrying and diehard member of APC and has found me worthy to be considered as the running mate of our governorship candidate in 2023 election, God will not disappoint us”

Comrade Nyiam revealed that hardship is often used to make youths sell out easily just to survive but the time has come for the youths who have the strongest force to get what they want by using what they have to take over the state.

He urged for continuous dialogue, peace and unity of purpose among the youths of the state.