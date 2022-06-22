By Fortune Eromosele

Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, a major stakeholder in the implementation of the youth agenda of the Federal government at all levels has appointed the Founder, Woman Africa International Foundation, Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe as it’s Patroness.

The President of the Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu giving a welcome address at the decoration ceremony in Abuja said, Nigerian Youth Congress is saddled with 9 key objectives which according to him are, ” to coordinate the activities of all nationally recognized voluntary youth organizations and their state chapters. To study various problems confronting the youths of this country and find means of alleviating the same.

To be responsible for the active mobilization of Nigerian youths for youth development programmes nationwide.

To ensure that all international engagements by nationally recognized voluntary youth organizations are properly brought to the notice of the Federal Ministry responsible for Youth Affairs and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs through the youth congress before such engagements are undertaken.

To ensure effective participation of the youth congress in international youth activities.

To evaluate at the end of the year, the programmes and activities of nationally recognized voluntary youth organizations and their state chapters, and submit its recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

To serve as a training ground for the youths as future leaders of the country.

To ensure proper mainstreaming of the youths in vital processes of governance, policy formulation, implementation, and nation building.

To enhance the promotion of the bonds of peace and friendship among Nigerian youths and their global counterparts.

Speaking on the rigorous scrutiny that the decorated Patroness of the congress went through by the independent committee in charge of findings, noted that the appointment was basically on merit, stressing that Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe’s global antecedents have earned her the appointment because the Nigerian youths are yearning for her kind to tape from her wealth of knowledge and experiences.

Dr. Raymond Edoh, an international activist and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, while congratulating her, reacted to the alleged Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections, and said, ” We don’t just choose them. We choose them with a high level of criteria. They must be people with a high level of integrity. She mentioned something she said, people who will come and tell you that this person is a Christian, this person is a Muslim, they are only trying to divide us, yes. A Muslim, a Christian has nothing to do with leadership. When it comes to leadership. Even a traditional religious, a person can emerge as a candidate and even the President of Nigeria. What matters to us is what do you want to do to keep this country together? This is all that we are constantly about. Anybody can be President of Nigeria, anybody can be Vice President of Nigeria. All we care about as the youth of this country is somebody who will move this country forward. Somebody who can secure the future of Nigeria”, he said.

Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe, while responding to the kind gesture thanked Nigerian Youths to have seen her worthy to serve as a mother to all of them in the nation.

She assured them of continues support to making all their dreams come to a reality and she cautioned the Ekiti state youths to remain focused and vote a credible candidate.

“I want the youths in Ekiti state to stand their grounds and vote their conscience. If they give you people money, collect it and still vote your conscience. The money is for all of us. It is not theirs, so, if that is an avenue to take back what belongs to you rightfully, feel free to make use of the opportunity.

But you must vote your conscience”, she added.

