By David Odama

A 45 years old vigilante official, Yusuf Dallah has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps for allegedly defiling a 13 year old girl Ummi in the state.

Parading the suspect, the public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Jerry Victor told journalists that the minor, Ummulkhulthum Musa who was suspected to have stolen some wrappers, was apprehended and taken to Vigilante office, Jos road in Lafia.

He said the victim was brought to the vigilante office over alleged theft when Yusuf Dallah allegedly took advantage of the minor”s presence in their custody and defilied her

According to NSCDC Command spokesman, upon interogation by the command when the minor was brought to the command, confessed to the crime saying she was taken to a place by the VGN officers for safe keeping, for the continuation of the investigation.

The NSCDC spokesman stated that Ummulkhulthum Musa was allegedly taken to somewhere at the outskirt of Lafia town where Yusuf Dallah took advantage of her.

“The suspect Yusuf Dallah was arrested and brought to our office for interogation and investigation on the matter when the victim reported the matter to her elder brother who later informed the NSCDC which swung into action that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Jerry Victor who said that after investigation, the suspect would be changed to court called on parents to always monitor the movement of their children to prevent them from fallen pray to these kind of act.

When interviewed, the suspect, Yusuf Dallah denied committing the alleged offence and said investigations will set him free while the victim Ummulkhulthum Musa insisted that she was raped by the suspect.

Vanguard News Nigeria