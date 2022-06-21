By David Odama

A  45 years old vigilante official,  Yusuf Dallah has been  arrested by the  Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps  for  allegedly  defiling a  13 year old girl  Ummi in the state.

Parading the suspect, the public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Jerry Victor told journalists that the minor,   Ummulkhulthum Musa    who was   suspected  to have stolen  some wrappers, was apprehended  and taken to Vigilante office, Jos road in Lafia.

He  said the victim was brought to the vigilante office over alleged theft when Yusuf Dallah   allegedly   took advantage of the minor”s presence in their custody  and  defilied  her

Read Also:

EkitiDecides: NSCDC nabs two for thuggery, vote buying

Prominent Nigerians sponsoring illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism – NSCDC 

Ekiti Election: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel to provide adequate security

According to NSCDC Command spokesman, upon interogation  by the command when the minor was brought to the command,  confessed to the crime saying  she  was taken to a   place by  the VGN officers for safe keeping, for the continuation of the investigation.

The NSCDC spokesman stated that   Ummulkhulthum Musa    was allegedly  taken to somewhere at the outskirt of Lafia town where  Yusuf Dallah took advantage of her.

“The suspect Yusuf Dallah was arrested and brought to our office for interogation and investigation on  the matter when the victim reported the matter to her elder brother who later informed the NSCDC which swung into action that led to the arrest of the suspect.

Jerry Victor who   said that after investigation, the suspect would be changed to court called on parents to always monitor the movement of their children to prevent them from fallen pray  to these kind of  act.

When interviewed, the suspect, Yusuf Dallah  denied committing the alleged offence and  said investigations will set him free while the victim Ummulkhulthum Musa  insisted  that she was raped by the suspect.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.