By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Sokoto state Command has arrested four suspects for alleged kidnapping and cattle rustling in the State.

The commandant of the NSCDC in Sokoto Mr. Muhammad Dada, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Friday.

Dada said the success was recorded following intelligence information by some good people of Sokoto state.

He said the NSCDC Tsamiya out-post in Tureta local government arrested Bello Abdullahi, Bello Abubakar Abdullahi Oro, and Lawali Sulaiman.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four persons in Tureta on April 22, in which the sum of N5 million was collected as ransom.

He also said the suspects also kidnapped another person at Dange Shuni LGA on March 16, 2021, to which N900,000 was collected as ransom.

The Commandant added that the suspects were on the wanted list of the command and have since admitted to committing the alleged crime.

“We have concluded our investigation and very soon the suspects will be charged to court for the further judicial process,” he added.

Dada however appealed for more commitment from the public in supporting the government towards addressing the security challenges in the country.