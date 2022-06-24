Technological advancements and increasing automations of functions and processes that have continuously reduced the need for human interferences have made it imperative for auditors to retool with additional technical skills and digital understanding in order to cope with the emerging challenges.

The limitation of human interferences in several operations and auditing of such operations implies that Auditors must continuously learn the relevant skills and know-hows to cope with digital world as technologies advance.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer; NOVA Merchant Bank Limited; Mr Nath Ude; made this disclosure on Thursday as the guest speaker at the 52nd quarterly general meeting of the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN) at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. He spoke on “Future of internal audit in an increasingly digital world” at the meeting hosted by NOVA Merchant Bank Limited.

He explained that where in the past Auditors used papers and other manual and semi-manual tools; continuing advancements in technologies and operations have necessitated that the infamous green pen auditors and their tools must continue to evolve to meet or stay ahead of the technologies used by businesses.

“A new breed of internal auditors will be needed to move organisations forward in the digital world. Business must recognise and support this as our auditors are a vital part of our workforce – trainings, sessions, seminars, knowledge sharing, meetings and all other avenues where new technologies are discussed should have audit team members in attendance and continually learning to stay ahead of or at least in sync with the changes,” Ude said.

According to him, while the journey has already begun, the digital role of audit in each organisation must be continuously defined, the mindsets and aspirations of internal auditors must be assessed and any roadblocks to the achievement of digital auditors must be identified and addressed by each organisation.

He called for regular upskilling, trainings, attendance at seminars and knowledge sharing sessions, continuous engagements with groups such as the ACAEBIN, security agencies and continuous interactions with regulators, as some of the ways to keep auditors abreast of new technologies, audit approaches and guidelines and regulations affecting new and emerging technologies.

“The tools, knowledge and skills of internal auditors must evolve with the evolving times. The tools used to carry out audits; the knowledge – terms, terminologies, applications, options, uses – of digital platforms, outlets, services; and the skills – comfort with basic computer applications and IT (Information Technology) audit software, development of IS (Information Systems) audit skills, (re)learning – must rise to meet the changes in the industry,” Ude said.

He noted that the volume and breadth of transactions, reports, customer service requests, incident reports, regulatory filing and the checks that will need to be done on these items cannot be done effectively with the usual tools and cannot be done effectively using the usual processes.

He pointed out that throughout the history of auditing, audit tools have had to be more advanced or at least at par with the tools used by process owners, noting that there is now no audit team that does not use a computer system and one or more software applications to carry out their audits.

“Our current audit teams generally are divided – in one way or another – between business process auditors and information technology (IT) and information system (IS) auditors and perhaps investigation or forensic teams. While IT and IS auditors specialize in the audit of information technology or information systems, the future demands that business process auditors, who are now dealing with more advanced and more technical business processes, require more advanced and more technical IT and IS audit skills to bring increased value to their audit execution and in proffering recommendations.

“We know from experience that the computer knowledge, expertise and experience of our audit teams has direct impact on their ability to optimize the use of the technology available to them. Likewise, our auditors’ knowledge, expertise, and experience of existing and advancing technologies will have a direct impact on their ability to review and advise management on risks and controls related to technologies adopted by the organisation,” Ude said.

According to him, the digital reality being experienced today and the emerging realities of the future underscored the need for advanced auditing technological skills especially where applications are intelligent systems that learn and evolve based on their learnings – most commonly referred to as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We have robots responding to customer queries on websites and mobile apps, we have cookies that record and report on webpages visited by website users, we have algorithms that report on how often an item was clicked on, how long a page was open and whether a transaction was concluded on shopping sites, streaming services, social media sites, etc. We can speak to our phones and other devices, and they respond to our enquiry.

“Virtual reality (VR) systems are growing in the real world – once mainly only focused on or used by gamers, now we have the metaverse where a whole ecosystem can be created for people to live digital lives, where meetings can be held in virtual reality simulated spaces by people in different locations on the globe, each fully seated at a desk or in a board room with a presentation being made by a facilitator in a virtual office with attendees using avatars of their choosing,” Ude said.

Ude noted that as businesses adapt to bring services closer, faster and more conveniently to current, prospective and future clients by using advanced and emerging technologies, the attendant risks and controls required to manage such risks will also increase and raise the bar for auditors too.

He outlined that just as banking has evolved from having bank account accessible from a specific branch of a specific bank located at a specific location, to current borderless banking accessible from an app in a phone; the risks have also evolved from guarding the bank branch to guarding the internet connection points, cloud storage and intranet connections of banks – all words and concepts that would have been strange as recently as 40 years ago.

He said the exposures to financial loss and data compromise in the digital space is a significant concern that requires auditors who not only understand internal business processes but also have the skills base to understand the digital processes and exposures the Bank faces.

According to him, the anonymity that digitalisation brings – remote account opening processes, use of robots by tech-savvy individuals, groups and entities to simplify processes-or impersonate actual humans, single individuals creating multiple accounts either of their own making or by impersonating existing individuals – is an avenue for revenue leakage and reputational damage for banks. Auditors need to think along such lines in the execution of their roles too.

“We cannot overlook the regulatory angle of increased digitisation. Regulatory frameworks will, by necessity, continue to evolve in order to put checks in place around the operation and reporting of new technologies adopted by banks. From the use of banker’s cheques to the use money of transfer forms; from the use of ATMs to the use of internet banking and POS machines; from the use Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes and mobile money apps to the use of Quick Response (QR) codes, regulations have evolved to protect customers and banks from exploitation, abuse and misuse.

“Data privacy laws, information assets of customers and the internal policies on access to, storage and security over customer and bank proprietary data and information are areas auditors need to monitor, with increasing importance as the world moves forward in the digital space. With open banking today and its use of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), this is a key area that cannot be overlooked.

“Today, we have the advent of crypto currencies. Regulations around these and future innovations need to be covered by audit teams. Processes, controls and regulations around the recognition, reporting, safeguarding and management of crypto currency accounts, account holder information, transactions and all the possible money laundry and financing of terrorism risks that such innovation can bring are areas auditors must watch out for,” Ude said.

He noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria had last year issued a circular to all deposit money banks and payment service providers on its regulatory framework for open banking in Nigeria; and CBN Regulatory Guidelines on the e-Naira; which underlined the emergence of new regulations to meet the digitization age; broadening the scope of auditing further.

Ude said that the COVID-19 pandemic has further fostered digitization with several things that erstwhile were deemed impossible, difficult, or challenging became the order of the day, resulting in adoption of technologies by people and businesses.

He added that the resulting adaptations and innovations induced by 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns led to execution of high volume of internet based and technology driven activities and operations, including the golden “work from home” style of business operations that continued into 2021.

“This new normal we are in today shows a continuous integration of digitization in our daily lives and by extension in our business operations,” Ude said.

According to him, while the new normal implies growth in customer base, transactions, revenue and regulations, it also implies by default, growth in risks, controls, and compliance concerns.

“The new normal demands evaluation of the opportunities presented by the changed or hybrid operations in each specific organization using methods that match the development. This implies that relying on or requiring physical proximity to, manual handling or operation of and/or central or fixed location or base for deliberation, review, assessment or reporting on activities need to change as the digital space, where most of the new transactions will take place, is not limited to physical or singular unique location,” Ude said.

He concluded that the emerging future will continue to be that of advanced technologies; digitization and new ways of how people live and conduct their businesses. Auditors and auditing skills and techniques must also continue to evolve to meet the emerging future.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the event yesterday was Ude’s appointment to the Governing Council of Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).