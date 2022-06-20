By Emmanuel Okogba

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi for a club record transfer fee as part of their plans to hold their own when the new Premier League season kicks off.

Awoniyi who plies his trade with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga is believed to want a move to the Premier League, despite interest from RB Leipzig. He will cost Forest about £17.5million.

Awoniyi was also part of the Nigerian squad that crashed out at the second round stage of the AFCON that held earlier this year in Cameroon.

With 15 goals for Union last season, the 2013 U-17 World Champion is expected help to Steve Cooper’s side avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

There are also suggestions that Liverpool are entitled to a percentage of Awoniyi’s transfer fee, as part of his move to Union Berlin.

Awoniyi, 24, joins the list of players Forest is trying to bring in to strengthen the squad. The club had earlier contacted Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Dean Henderson for the possibility of a lon move.