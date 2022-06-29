BIC, a leading brand in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has said that it would increase its social investment in the Nigeria through education, capacity building, and community initiatives.

The company said it has also identified the huge potentials of the Nigerian market noting that plans are underway to build a new factory in order to capture the ever growing population.

Speaking during a media parley in Lagos, General Manager at BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues, said: “We are delighted to be present in Nigeria today – a young population, and the number one economy and pan market in Africa. We are investing in the country, from job creation to youth empowerment, to supporting education and environmental sustainability.

“We have a lot more to achieve in Nigeria in the years to come and we look forward to being close to our consumers on our journey in this prosperous market.

“Since its investment and expansion in the market, BIC has impacted communities it operates in across Nigeria. Last year alone, BIC reached 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through its school activation program which aims to support teachers to get their job done by providing them with the necessary writing instruments and material.”

Commenting on the performance of the company, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Peter Van den Broeck, said despite the effect of the pandemic on businesses across globe, which confronted businesses with new challenges, BIC was able to increase sales through introduction of innovative products like the Revolution, BIC Cristal among others.

According to him, in 2021, 8.1 percent of BIC net sales came from innovation introduced in the last three years.

He noted that in 2022 it would double down on focus areas in innovation to find new ways to improving customer expectations.

He stated: “In 2022, we want to enhance BIC’s consumer insights capabilities and increase the pace of new innovative product launches to drive consumer-centric sustainable innovation.”