By Steve Oko

Northern Community in Abia State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating a former Commissioner for Industry in the state, Chief Henry Ikoh for consideration as Minister.

Chief Ikoh was among the list of seven ministerial nominees Buhari sent to the Senate last week for confirmation.

Speaking with Vanguard in Umuahia, the Galadima of Northern Community in Abia, Useni Mohammed, described Chief Ikoh as a “detribalised and enterprising Nigerian with a milk of human kindness”.

The Galadima who said he was born in Abia and had lived in the state for over 53 years said he had known and related very closely with the former Commissioner who “has been nice to all irrespective of their religion or race”.

He said that Ikoh’s achievements in the private sector where he has proven himself as a job creator, as well as his enviable records in the public service are testimonials that he will not be found wanting in a place of higher responsibility.

The Galadima of Northern Community who said that Ikoh had been very supportive of the Northern community out of his benevolence expressed confidence that Ikoh would deliver in any portfolio assigned to him.

Chief Ikoh was one of the contestants in the stalemated Abia Central senatorial primaries of the All Progressive Congress, APC.