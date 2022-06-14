Following the rumoured possibility of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election, party members under the aegis of the South-North Progressive Youth Congress have spoken against the move.

The group made its stance in a statement released on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

According to the group, fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket will be unfair considering the religious make-up of Nigeria.

The group further endorsed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Barr. Boss Mustapha for the position of Vice-President, describing him as credible, competent, and loyal to the principles of the Party.

Excerpts from the statement read, “Our group is called the South-North Progressive Youth Congress. We are loyal progressive APC Youth from Southern-Northern extractions of our Country – Nigeria.

“Our Group advocates for good governance, national inclusion, unity, peace, progress and development of Nigeria at various levels irrespective of the geopolitical zones.

“First of all, on behalf of the leadership of our group at the national, zonal, state levels as well as our members across the country, we congratulate His Excellency, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu for emerging victorious as the Presidential candidate at the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

“We also thank God for other flag-bearers of our party – the APC who won the Primaries, as candidates of the APC at the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly levels.

“Let it be put on record that much as we appreciate the revitalization blueprint for Nigeria which Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu intends to swing to bring Nigeria back to the path of growth, unity, national cohesion and security, achieving that and more will be feasible if the issues of religio-ethnic interest in the power calculus of the next national government is addressed on time.

“Nigerian is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country with predominantly Christians in the South and some Muslims and predominantly Muslims in the North and some Christians. It would be unfair and paying deaf ears to the rudiments of fair play and Justice to run a Muslim/Muslim ticket by the APC in the forth-coming general elections in 2023.

“The current and visible challenges of Nigeria as a country have sparked off tears and worries from several quarters in recent years and these are issues which any Party that seeks to win election and lead a peaceful country should not sweep under the carpet.

“Tacitly put, we condemn in very strong terms the current rumours of the purported Muslim/Muslim ticket being conjectured by the Presidential candidate of the APC, His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“We advise that the APC should not slip into such political murky waters by acceding to whatever antics and pressure of having a Muslim/Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential elections to avoid unnecessary and avoidable challenges which could derail the vision of the coming government.

“Let us not forget the experiences of the 1993 general elections how the Muslim/Muslim ticket of Alhaji M.K.O. Abiola and Alhaji Babagana Kingibe ended.

“We strongly advocate for a Christian to be considered to be the running mate of his Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu the Jagaban of Borgu who convincingly won the APC presidential primary as the candidate of the Party.

“Meanwhile, after deep consultation from across the South and North of the country, our members, elites and stakeholders; the South-North Progressive Youth Congress and hosts of other Arewa groups strongly recommend and endorse the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barr. Boss Mustapha is popularly known as Mr Synergy, as the Vice presidential candidate and running mate to H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The SGF was considered and endorsed strictly based on credibility, competence, loyalty to the principles of the Party, political advantages when compared with other most likely persons for the V.P slot.

“It is worldwide known that SGF Boss Mustapha has distinguished himself as the most credible, reliable and competent northern Christian in the corridor of power with immense good rapport from across the North with both Christian folks and Muslims.

“His credentials and credibility has earned him several commendations from his boss, the President, his effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria has given him a national appeal with high political support base.

“This and many factors are the reasons why this Group are advocating for APC and the Jagaban Borgu to chose Barr. Boss Mustapha as the best match for easy 2023 political victory.

“We adjure the leadership of the APC in the country to listen to the voice(s) of reason and do the needful. We strongly advise and wish that the APC Presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, listens to Nigerians. No tree can make a forest. No King is King without a Kingdom. And there is no Kingdom without a people. He who must be crowned king must be ready to listen to the people. A stich in time saves nine.

“God bless the APC and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Thank you for giving us a listening ear. God bless you all!