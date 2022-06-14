The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has threatened to query universities that have failed to comply with its decision to remain on strike while negotiations with the Federal Government continues.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, yesterday.

Recall that ASUU had been on strike for the past five months to press home its demands.

Since the union embarked on strike, a few of its members have pulled out of the ongoing strike to resume their academic activities.

According to Osodeke, “we will punish those who have pulled out from our ongoing strike the appropriate way.

“We will query them and we will follow it up the appropriate way. We have even queried some of them in accordance with the union.”

Osodeke also noted that since the last tripartite plus meeting called by the Chief of Staff to the President on the ongoing industrial action over a month ago, there had been no other meeting.

He said that there was nothing concrete that came out of the last meeting held at the presidential villa.

“We have not been called for any other meeting since that time and government did not offer us anything, they just ask us to meet with the committee, that was all,’’ Osodeke said.

He also said the union would be meeting with government within the week.