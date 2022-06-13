The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has threatened to query universities that have failed to comply with its decision to remain on strike while negotiations with the Federal Government continue.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that ASUU had been on strike for the past five months to press home its demands.

The striking lecturers’ demands include, funding of the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

NAN, however, reports that since the union embarked on strike, few of its members have pulled out of the ongoing strike to resume their academic activities.

According to Osodeke, we will punish those who have pulled out from our ongoing strike the appropriate way.

“We will ensure to query them and we will follow it up the appropriate way. We have even queried some of them in accordance with the union,’’ he said.

Osodeke also noted that since the last Tripartite Plus meeting called by the Chief of Staff to the President on the ongoing industrial action over a month ago, there has been no other meeting.

He said that there was nothing concrete that came out of the last meeting that was held at the villa.

“We have not been called for any other meeting since that time and government did not offer us anything, they just ask us to meeting with the committee that was all.

He also said that the union will be meeting with government within the week.