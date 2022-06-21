By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

CHAIRMAN of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Mr. Aniekan Akpan has inaugurated an Eleven-man reconciliation committee to reconcile party members aggrieved over the party nomination processes.

The committee has Senator Effiong Bob as Chairman while Mr. Imo Ibokette, Amb. Assam Assam, Senator Aloysius Etok, Mr Uwem Ekanem, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, Dr Ekaette Ebong Okon, Sir Michael Essang, Mr Udo Kierian Akpan, Prof. Imaobong Akpan and Mr Okon Okon are members.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Akpan said the reconciliation move was aimed at fostering peace and enhancing greater bond in the chapter of the party.

He acknowledged the existence of divergent concerns and grievances among some members of the party and expressed the party’s interest to address issues of disagreements .

Akpan said: “After the primaries, our party candidates emerged while others did not win the party’s tickets. This may have caused them and their supporters to feel bad and perhaps discouraged.

“We value our members and we love to continue as one big family always. This is why we thought it necessary to set up this committee, and we are sure that the committee will achieve the goals and objectives which the Party is out to achieve.

“As a party, we have a responsibility to reach out to everyone who holds a differing opinion from the outcome of the event, encourage them and help them restore their bearings as respected party men and women in the big umbrella family.

“We also need to reinvigorate their faith, hope and confidence in the PDP as the only party that holds a better future for them and the sustainable peace, development and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State. The umbrella of the party is big enough to cover everyone”

Responding, chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Senator Effiong Bob, appreciated the PDP in the State for the opportunity to serve, assuring the party that the committee would do its best to achieve the party’s objective of fostering unity in the party.

“I thank the Party for the opportunity to serve. We are always willing to work so that we can deepen the taproot of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State. As it is said, people disagree to agree. Attempts will be made to reconcile all aggrieved members and we will do this with the best of our ability.

“We are going to reach out to all our members who hold any difference with the direction and decision of delegates and the party in the just-concluded nomination.

” We will take time to listen to their positions and complaints and take steps to address the issues they have raised. We therefore solicit the cooperation of all segments of our members. No one will be left behind.”, Bob assured.

Terms of reference given to the committee includes to “identify all aggrieved members and segments of the party; identify causes and sources of grievances; identify ways and means to reconcile real and perceived grievances of members in the party”, among others.

The committee is expected to submit an interim report within four weeks from the date of the inauguration.