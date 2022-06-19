.

It is a happy time for prolific Yoruba-speaking Nollywood couple, Lukman Raji and his better half, Bukky Raji, popularly known as Aminatu Papapa as they have welcomed a new gift of life into their family.

The Rajis hosted colleagues, friends, family, and associates at the christening of their newborn after the safe delivery of the actress nine days ago at their Lagos residence, according to the Muslim rites.

The now mother-of-three, who has kept a low profile in her acting career as a result of the nine-month journey, could not hide her joy since she was delivered of the new child last Saturday at an undisclosed hospital as she stormed the social media with the news of her safe delivery complemented with her baby shower shoots.

Also, her colleagues and fans from all over showered her, the new gift, and the family with congratulatory messages and prayers.

The elated father Raji, also took to his social media handle to express his joy over the development, saying, “Congratulations to me and Raji’s family as we welcome the prince of the family, Prince Abidemi Raji