TODAY, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, is World Blood Donor’s Day, WBDD. First celebrated in 2005, this special International Day was spearheaded by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to thank those who donate their blood for the sake of humanity without asking to be paid.

It is also a day to raise awareness on the need for healthy individuals to adopt the attitude of routinely and voluntarily donating safe blood and blood products to the blood banks of their choice.

Experts say that a health system where safe and unpaid-for blood is readily available is an effective and advanced system. It is one of the metrics for affirming the quality of a country’s health system.

The campaign for safe blood donation is meant to rouse the awareness of the citizenry to the nobility in the act of routine blood donation.

Every good hospital should have a standard blood bank where interested individuals should be able to walk in and donate blood.

Donated blood comes in handy during medical emergencies such as accidents, childbirth, medical procedures and cases of extreme anaemia.

The ready availability of blood can be the difference between life and death.

One needs to witness the desperate moments when patients are struggling to live after massive blood loss to understand the importance of blood donation.

The most recent of such an occasion was the aftermath of the Owo Catholic Church massacre whereby the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, and other hospitals sent out distress calls for blood donors.

It is usually best to have the blood already in the blood bank and ready to use in such an emergency. Rushing to donate blood when it is needed is not optimal because the blood has to be screened and certified safe and a match for the intended patient.

Beyond the occasion of the WBDD, the various ministries of health and the humanitarian societies should redouble their efforts to encourage blood donors to step forward at their convenience.

The fantastic thing about blood donation is that it is absolutely safe if professionally conducted. It imparts a lot of benefits to the donor in that it enables the body to quickly recharge the blood stream.

Blood donation is an occasion for free health screening which might quickly pick up an existing health condition that the donor might have neglected otherwise.

Blood donation can help in preventing blood clots, heart attacks and strokes. Experts say one blood donation could save up to three lives and in turn afford the donor a longer, happier life.

We call on Nigerians to cultivate this noble habit and to give it freely. The most valuable things in life (such blood donation) are free.

Happy World Blood Donor Day!