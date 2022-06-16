…says “I remain APC leader in Ogun”

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has said that no politician in Ogun State has served the state more than he did.

Amosun, who said this, while addressing his supporters at a welcome party organized at Ake Palace ground, Abeokuta, challenged anyone who has served the state from 1999 as long as he did to come out.

He said, remained the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state despite the internal crisis, tearing the party apart.

Amosun, however made exception for former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The lawmaker who said he had served the state for 15 years, however acknowledged elders on whose shoulders he had stood.

“In this Ogun State, since 1999, I am on camera, except for Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, I am not talking of pre-1999, no human being, dead or alive has served Ogun State the way I have served. I have done 8 years as your governor, by next year, it will be my 8th year in the Senate. Just between 1999 and now, I have served Ogun State with 15 years of my lifetime.

“Let anybody that have done that come out, I am not talking of our referred fathers. I accept that there are so many giants that came before me, we stood on their shoulders and we are still standing on their shoulders, but truth must be told and we must say it. Since 1999, Ibikunle Amosun has paid his dues in Ogun State and I still paying it. Put your mind at rest, we are APC, APC is ours.

“Let me tell you this, you sent me to Abuja to go and work for us, I told them when I addressed them why I want to be president of Nigeria. But my wanting to be president of Nigeria cannot supersede the interest of all of us in Nigeria, all of us in the South, all of us in the Southwest.

Amosun while appreciating his supporters appealed that they extend the support he has received so far to the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying “he will return Nigeria to “good old days”.