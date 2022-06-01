President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey had not yet received any concrete proposals to address its concerns over Finland and Sweden’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership bids.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey wanted to see a “sincere” approach from the two Nordic countries regarding its concerns.

He added that Ankara would not change its view unless it saw concrete and binding steps as Ankara had objected on grounds that they support groups it deems terrorists.

According to him, Turkey’s objection to Stockholm and Helsinki’s membership bids was not “opportunism” but rather a matter of national security.