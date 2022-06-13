By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Chairman, Benin branch of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Douglas Iyeke on Monday said there is no crisis in the association just as he disowned a task force against pipeline vandalism purportedly set by a factional leadership of the association headed by Alhaji Abdulhamid Salimi.



Iyeke said that their action was to create an impression of factionalised association whereas he said the issue of faction in the association has been settled by the Supreme Court Judgement of 2018 which affirmed Chinedu Okoro as the president of IPMAN led by Chinedu Okoronkwo.

He said the action of the purported group was illegal which is receiving the attention of security agencies and Edo state government adding that there already exists a taskforce headed by Osaiwian Efionayi.



Iyeke told journalists in Benin City that “IPMAN Benin depot has its taskforce that has been set up from inception when this administration came on board in 2019 under my leadership and has been operating since then.



“IPMAN was in crisis for a very long time until 2018 when the Supreme Court gave a judgment in favour of the national president who is Elder Chinedun Okoronkwo and since then there has been peace in IPMAN. Sometime around February this year, these same people conducted an illegal election trying to create a faction in IPMAN in Benin. We petitioned the AIG Zone 5 and the matter is still under investigation and they have gone ahead to do this illegality again. They are conniving with petroleum tanker drivers to distabilise our union. Our taskforce has been working to ensure that pipeline vandalism is stopped and some of these people are not happy with the development.”



Iyeke commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration in the state for hos developmental strides in several areas and sectors and his attraction of a modular refinery to the state which he said would also boost the activities and operations of IPMAN in the state even as he urged him to check the activities of petroleum tanker drivers who he alleged are creating a conducive environment for pipeline vandalism and crude oil thefts.