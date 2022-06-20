By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has said it would provide a leader that will stop system collapse in the country.

The spiritual leader, Founder, and Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Boniface Aniebonam while fielding questions from the media, said that the country is hungry for a good leader.

Aniebonam said: “I am the spiritual leader, founder, and Chairman Board of Trustees of NNPP. I am here to give direction to them on how to go about this, we don’t want any situation that can create hatred; that is not the point; the point is that we need a Nigeria of our dreams.

“People are frustrated; NNPP would provide a leader that has what it takes, that is truly a Nigerian and patriot that would be able to look and remove all the artificial impediments and human barriers that create problems.

“NNPP would provide Nigeria with the greatest leader ever seen and that leader would reunite Nigeria and start all over again because the system has collapsed; a leader that would rather make a wrong decision than not make at all, a leader that is courageous and straight forward.

“The issue of marginalization would be unbundled in line with the federal character. I have been in NNPP for the last 21 years and I have not joined the All Progressives Congress APC or Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. But I am not there because I have an ideology. The journey of a new Nigeria has started with NNPP.

“We are not a third force or opposition to anybody, we are not here to oppose anybody but we are here to be responsible partners.

“With the emergence of our Presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his track record, he was in PDP and APC, yet he picked courage to forgo those platforms and decided to test his popularity in Nigeria with the NNPP. I had always said that what is important is a great Nigeria.

“Nigerians want to live a good and happy life. Election could divide us but then the economy should unite us. People should support the government than go into the street.

On his part, National President, Christian & Muslim Peace Initiative, Prophet Iwu Ogbu, added that the problem of Nigeria is bad leaders.

He said that God revealed Kwankwaso to him in 2014 as the man that can lead Nigeria because he is a man that is ready to listen.

Ogbu said: “Factories and industries are collapsing, because of corruption they died completely. We had the highest paper mill in the world before, even in Akwa Ibom and Jebba, they all closed down because of corruption and Nigeria has the highest number of churches and Mosque in the world yet it is the most corrupt country.

“In 2014, God told me that the only person who will lead this country and the people will smile is a man from Kano. Righteousness is the only thing that can make a nation great, crude oil can never make Nigeria great. Even if we export crude oil at $1 million per barrel, Nigeria would still be poor; it can never be a great nation because of corruption,” he said.