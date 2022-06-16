By Etop Ekanem

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the South-West, Comrade Olufemi Ajadi, has boosted the electioneering campaigns of the party in the region, with impressive financial donations.

Though the value of the supports was not made known, our correspondent learnt that it was substantial such that party members and supporters were excited.

Ajadi who made the donations yesterday to the Ekiti and Osun chapters, said it was a further proof of his commitment towards ensuring total victory for the party at the 2023 general elections.

He enjoined parry members to close ranks to deliver immense votes for NNPP next year.

He said: “I believe this is our time in the NNPP to make our mark in our country by clearing the polls. I am joining our presidential candidate, Sen Musa Kwankwaso, to urge all party members to remain committed to our course of clinching victory across board in the elections.

“Nigerians and Nigeria more than ever before need quality leadership and this is what NNPP is here to deliver.”

Ajadi also reiterated his call on the teeming supporters of the party to make ready their voters cards to be able to bring about the needed change come 2023. He also enjoined them to shun thuggery as good ambassadors of their country.

“My call also goes again to millions of Nigerian youths to remember that they have a big role to play not just in the upcoming elections but in the future progress of the nation,” he said.

The last two days have seen Ajadi in strategic meetings and visitations covering Akure, Ado-Ekiti and Ibadan among others places.