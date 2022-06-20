Zonal overall winner, Rivers state’s Victor Ikpolo (R), receives his certificate of participation from Etuwewe Prince, Rep, Garba Mohammad, GGM, GPAD, NNPC after the NNPC Nat’ Quiz South South Zonal Finals held at the Govt Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, Port Harcourt, Monday.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – HOST Rivers state on Monday beat sister states of the South South to top the results at the Zonal Finals of the 2022 NNPC National Science Quiz Competition with Victor Ikpolo of Green Oak International School, Port Harcourt emerging hero of the exercise.

Following previous elimination rounds, public schools across the zone fell shot of making lineup of finalists as Ikpolo, 16 year old 11th Grade (SS2) lover of the sciences scored 65 points ahead of Godwin Zaccheus, 17, of Akwa Ibom and neighboring Cross River’s Gideon Esien (16) who tied at second spot with 55points.

Garba Deen Mohammad, NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, explained on the occasion that the three last finalists have advanced to represent the South South to knocks horns with the three bests from every other zone at the grand finale to be staged at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

On the sponsor’s growing value for the project, Mohammad, represented by Etuwewe Prince, Deputy Manager, Community Impact Investment, noted that, “As the new NNPC is readying self to stand amongst global peers as an International National Energy Company, it has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youth who would be available to take up key positions in the company and the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come.

“It is for this reason NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), the focus of the NNPC National Science Quiz Competition has become stronger than ever.

“I invite all teachers, JETS coordinators, officials of the State Ministries of Education and parents to join the NNPC is this journey to create the Nigeria of our dreams by nurturing the minds and building skill of the nation’s youth.”

South South best of the exercise, Ikpolo who dreams of studying higher in data sciences along with runner ups Zaccheus and Esien all received various prizes for their feat even as bottom placed Delta, Edo and Bayelsa also got consolation prices along with their respective school instructors.