By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A Kogi State indigene Ibrahim Abdultarreq, has won the Zonal finals of the 2022 Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Science Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in the North Central zone.

Students from Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT Abuja, participated in the quiz competition held yesterday at Baptist High School, Lokoja.

Kogi State was represented by the 14 year old Senior Secondary, SS, 2 student of Champion Group of Schools, Otite, in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

The National Coordinator, NNPC National Science Quiz Competition, Mr Tayo Sanni, who announced the results, said the students were tested in various science subjects, and Kogi emerged the winner.

Kogi State came first with 65 points; FCT came second with 60 points, while Plateau came third with 55 points.

”Benue emerged forth position with 50 points; Nasarawa, fifth with 45 points; while Niger and Kwara States, came sixth and seventh with 40 and 35 points respectively,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Garba Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, congratulated the schools and their students for representing their states in the zonal contest.