By Biodun Busari

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has explained to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson that his client did not jump bail in 2017 as claimed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari made the claim on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with Johnson on the sideline of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

He, then, said that political solution or bail could not be offered to the separatist leader, a statement that has unsettled Kanu’s lawyers and supporters.

Reacting on Saturday as done in previous moments, Ejimakor argued that his client did not jump bail but fled for safety.

Ejimakor had defended Kanu’s departure to the United Kingdom following invasion of his ancestral home in Umuahia, Abia state by security agents where deaths recorded and many injured.

On Saturday, he explained on Twitter by quoting a Court ruling in January this year had asked the Federal Government to apologise and compensate Kanu over attack on his residence by security agents in 2017, and as such it could be regarded that the separatist agitator jumped bail.

“Dear @BorisJohnson: On JUMPING BAIL, the Court ruled that “It is the view of this Court that the Army set out to terminate the life of Nnamdi Kanu. The invasion of his home is so notorious that this Court cannot turn a blind eye to it. He deserves an apology & compensation”. #MNK”