By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Following last Friday night’s attack in the Kuru community in Jos South local government area of Plateau State which resulted in the death of a student of the Government Science School, Kuru, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Professor Ayo Omotayo has condemned the attack and enjoins the security agencies to expand their dragnet to cover vulnerable secondary schools around Kuru.

The DG also urged the school authorities to pay more attention to the movement of students in their care saying, he feels the pain of parenthood and prays that God gives the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It would be recalled that the said Science School is within a walking distance from the Institute and the Kuru community has witnessed many security breaches in the past.

Reacting to the latest incident in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Institute’s Head, Public Affairs Department, Sola Adeyanju, mni, he commiserated with the parents of the attacked students, particularly the parents of the student that lost his life in the attack.

Friday, June 10, 2022

“As a responsible organization, the National Institute condemns this unwarranted and cowardly attack on the innocent secondary school students in the strongest term and is using this medium to commiserate with the Management and staff of the school. He is also commiserating with the parents of the attacked students, particularly the parents of the student that lost his life in the attack.

The Director-General feels the pain of parenthood and prays that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. The Director-General enjoins the security agencies to expand their dragnet to cover vulnerable secondary schools around Kuru while urging the school authorities to pay more attention to the movement of students in their care.”