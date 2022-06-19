By Nnamdi Ojiego

Abayomi Ayoola, the Managing Director of Exposé Marketing Solutions Limited, has been inducted as an honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the marketing industry.

Ayoola as a seasoned marketing expert, has over 12 years of cumulative experience in core banking operations, media, entertainment, hospitality, logistics and experiential marketing.

Ifeanyi Konwea, Head of Brand Management of the company while speaking on the induction on behalf of Team Exposé, said that Ayoola’s induction was nothing short of commendable as this goes to show the impact of his work and contributions to the marketing world.

He described Ayoola as a thought leader with skills in developing talents with keen eyes for executing tasks in detail, adding that he has been featured in communication prints like Marketing-Edge magazine and Brand Communicator in special reports on emerging game-changers in the marketing industry.

According to him, “to say this is much deserved would not do justice to all he has done and achieved. He has time and again done the impossible, proven himself to be a visionary and an exceptional leader.”

Abayomi Ayoola as a marketing communication professional with product development, client management, and key accounts experience has worked on both local and global brands like Heineken, Amstel Malta, Chivas Regal, Martell Cognac, Airtel, Huawei, Dangote, Goldberg, Star beer, Redbull, G.H Mumm Champagne, Alat by Wema, and Jameson amongst others.

“The entire Exposé team congratulates you and the other well-deserving inductees as you join the elite list of top Nigerian marketing professionals who have been conferred the prestigious award. Team Expose looks forward to celebrating more achievements and successes with you as we know you are headed for greatness,” Konwea said.