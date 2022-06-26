.

The real reason Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy accosted a lady, identified as Neme Briella at Cubana Nightclub in Lagos penultimate week which led to a multiple shooting may have been uncovered by some eagle-eyed observers who aver that the lady bears uncanny resemblance to Burna Boy’s ex girlfriend, British rapper Stefflon Don.

A look at the Instagram pages of the two women, @nemebriella_ and @stefflondon thus reveals there’s a form of resemblance between the duo. They appear to be built along the same lines with almost identical facial structures, so Potpourri observes.

Of course, there have been questions in the past on whether Burna Boy has gotten over his old flame, Don, even though he claimed he was the one that ended the relationship reported to have lasted 3 years.

Burna Boy recently released a song titled ‘Last Last’ which many of his fans believe spoke about the relationship he had with Don and how they eventually broke up.

Don, in the same vein, released a new single she calls ‘First of All’ which everyone believes is her reply to Burna Boy’s song ‘Last Last’.

Neme Briella, a London-based Nigerian and the partner of the victims of the shooting at Club Cubana on June 8, 2022 reportedly recounted that Burna Boy repeatedly made advances at her through his aides despite making it clear to them she was married.

She narrated her ordeal on her Instagram page on Monday, to which the Cubana Group and the nightclub’s DJ had reacted.