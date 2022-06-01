By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

As a fallout to the recent presidential primaries of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last weekend, former chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC), now a governorship aspirant of Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Kwara state, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir has described Nigeria politics as a “criminal enterprise”, where only the most corrupt thrive.

He expressed grave concern that the development would deny upright and competent Nigerians from participating in governance such that the future of the country would be in jeopardy.

The ace politician who said that Nigeria’s politics has become expensive and highly inefficient added that he dumped the ruling APC for YPP because the party has been hijacked by money bags

Gobir spoke in Ilorin on Wednesday at a press conference ahead of his formal declaration to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) on Saturday

Alhaji Gobir said , “From 100-million-naira nomination forms to delegates who pay allegiance to the fattest wads of hundred-dollar bundles, politics has become a criminal enterprise, where only the most corrupt thrive.

“This is all part of a grand design to scheme out the most upright, and most competent from participating in the governance of this country, thereby perpetuating a kleptocracy

Gobir who was one of the major financiers of “O to ge”the enough is enough movement of 2019 general elections in the state decried the large involvement of several millions of naira in the purchasing of party nomination forms and party tickets.

He added, “For too long, our beloved state, -like most of Nigeria- has wallowed in abject penury and insecurity, whilst a very few corner the common wealth and hold the

rest hostage.

“As most of you are aware, I was a key player in the 2019 elections that ushered in the current APC government, at both state and federal levels.

“Yet, I must confess, I have become disillusioned with Nigeria’s leadership selection process.

“Our ‘democracy’ is an expensive and inefficient exercise which has been hijacked by moneybags in an illegitimate process that cannot produce a legitimate outcome.”

He also said that “It is a need to be on the right side of history that explains my decision to leave the All Progressives Congress, and to deploy all my resources and God given talent to build a platform for young men and women to express themselves, to vote and be voted for, and more importantly to take charge of their own destiny. That platform is the Young Progressives Party – (YPP).

“After deep reflection, prayers and consultation, I have decided to offer myself in service of the good people of Kwara by vying for the Office of Governor of Kwara

State on this great platform of young progressives”.he stressed.

Gobir noted further that, “the era of using federal might to threaten the will of the people is over and any move to bring such move will be vehemently resisted during the next elections.”

The aspirant who pledged to make job creation, welfare and infrastructures his major priorities said that, ‘If elected, the people of Kwara State would have good governance that would boost their socio-economic growth of the populace”.

He however called on the people of the state to join the new political movement that would change their lives better and also take the youths relevance into greater consideration if given the mandate come 2023.