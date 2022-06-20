By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—The General Overseer of The Christ Preachers Ministries Int’l Inc, TCP, Prophet Solomon Abioye has reassured Nigerians that despite the economic situation of the country, the Lord has promised to ensure his people eat in abundance this year.

Speaking in Lagos ahead of the Church mid-year programme “Eat in Plenty” slated for 1st to 7th July, 2022, Abioye said that even though things are very tough, God has spoken that his people will experience abundance.

He said that people now find it difficult to eat three meal a day while many children go to school with empty stomach but God has assured his people that they will eat in plenty,“For the fact that the Federal Government has reopened the border does not guarantee abundance. But God has spoken that this is the time people will begin to eat in plenty. God has promised to shower his mercy; he is not a man that will lie.”

He assured all those that will participate in the programme of divine turnaround, “Our bible verse for the mid-year programme is from Joel 2:26. The programme is an annual event tagged, ‘July Success’ and in this seven days, there is going to be testimonies.”