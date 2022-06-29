By Ebele Orakpo

Despite the constant bad news assailing the ears of Nigerians on daily basis, there was good news from far away Taipei, Taiwan where a Nigerian woman, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi was installed as the International President, Medical Women’s International Association, MWIA, for a second term from 2022 to 2025.

The event, the 32nd International Congress of MWIA, which took place on Sunday, June 26, 2022, was attended by members from 90 countries.

It will be noted that this is the first time Taiwan will be hosting the event of the 103-year-old Association although the Taiwan Medical Women’s Association joined the MWIA in 1956. This is seen as another breakthrough for Taiwan in its battle with China which wants Taiwan to be seen as a Chinese region instead of a sovereign nation.

Speaking at the event, an elated Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen said: “I am confident this gathering will help advance international cooperation while highlighting all that Taiwan’s women doctors contribute to the world. “Diseases like COVID-19 do not respect national borders, and politics should not be allowed to obstruct global treatment and prevention efforts.”

In her address, Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, MWIA President said that despite the ravages of Covid-19, wars around the world and the devastating effects of climate change, “medical women are breaking barriers.”

Calling for more unity among Taiwanese, the President, Taiwan Medical Association Dr Chiu Tai-yuan said: “I think the MWIA is very cooperative with the Taiwan Medical Association, but in the face of continuous suppression from China, which is deploying various means to do this, Taiwan should be even more united.”